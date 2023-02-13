Radio provides adequate coverage to diverse cultures, languages: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Sawal Nazeer Khan has said that Radio Pakistan is our precious asset and presented fair and balanced flow of information including contrasting views without advocating any opinion or ideology of its own

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Sawal Nazeer Khan has said that Radio Pakistan is our precious asset and presented fair and balanced flow of information including contrasting views without advocating any opinion or ideology of its own.

He expressed these views as a special guest at a ceremony held in connection with 'World Radio Day' held here on Monday at Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Syeda Ifat Jabbar, Director General PID Ashfaq Khan Khalil, Psychologist Dr. Khalid Mufti and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion of World Radio Day, the minister said that still around 65 percent of people in Pakistan listen to radio to keep themselves informed about education, agriculture, rural development, environment, health and family welfare as well as science and technology.

The Local Government Minister congratulated Radio Pakistan on International Day and appreciated the services of Radio Peshawar that provided adequate coverage to the diverse cultures and languages of all the regions of the country by broadcasting appropriate programs.