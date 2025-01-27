Radio Remains An Unyielding Pillar Of Communication In Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 10:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In an era of rapid technological advancement, radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan, especially in under served regions where it serves as a vital force in public discourse, cultural representation, and emergency response.
Commissioner Karachi Hasan Naqvi expressed these views while speaking at the culmination ceremony of the Frequency training program, stresses radio’s critical role in national efforts like polio eradication campaigns, voter education during elections, and crisis management during emergencies, said a statement on Monday.
He commended radio’s unique capacity to swiftly disseminate essential information, ensuring that even the most remote communities remain informed during times of need.
The Global Neighborhood for Media Innovation (GNMI), in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate Karachi, organized the Frequency training program for 122 radio professionals in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Quetta from 20 to 27 January 2025.
The training program saw enthusiastic participation from prominent radio stations, including Radio Pakistan, Sindh Police FM 88.66, Mera FM 107.4, Hot FM 105, FM 101, SMIU FM 96.6, FM 93 Gwadar, JEAY FM, Chiltan FM, SKY FM Quetta, and Ziauddin University FM.
Attendees explored innovative strategies for content creation and received certificates of completion at the program’s conclusion, celebrating their commitment to advancing the medium.
