Radio Resolves Mental Conflicts: DG PEMRA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Radio resolves mental conflicts: DG PEMRA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Ikram Barkat has said that wars actually happen in people's minds, radio resolves these conflicts.

Speaking at a seminar "Radio's role in promoting peace" at the Punjab University Radio Centre FM 104.6 here on Wednesday, he said the government has granted radio licenses to the university campuses for the promotion of education, adding that Campus radio should be used to solve problems of students.

Director school of Communication Studies Punjab University Prof. Dr. Nosheena Saleem, Chairperson Department of Film and Broadcasting Dr. Lubna Zaheer, Associate Professor Dr.

Shabir Sarwar, Associate Professor Dr. Faiza Latif, Radio Coordinator Dr. Akram Soomro, and Program Manager FM 104.6 Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry attended besides a large number of students.

The DG PEMRA said only 18 percent of people in Pakistan have a radio. He said research should be promoted for good content on media.

He further said in Pakistan the negative role of radio is often discussed while in other countries the positive role is also discussed.

Dr. Nosheena Saleem said that the PU Radio is an educational and training platform for students. Many big Names of media have been born from our radio. PEMRA will have to play a role to expand its scope.

