Radio schools to benefit students' education during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The initiative of the government to initiate broadcast educational programs through radio will benefit students who do not attend online classes or take benefit from Teleschool due to lack of television facility at home.

The initiative has been taken to ensure educational activities on regular basis especially during the pandemic COVID-19.

After the success of Teleschool program "Taleem Ghar Ghar", the government has decided to broadcast it on Radio Channels.

A project of "Radio Schools" would on-air lectures from 10 am to onwards, said official in Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Tuesday.

Talking to APP they said no student, through this way, would be left unattended if they do not have the facility of television at home.

As the schools and colleges were closed again due to increase in coronavirus cases, such project would keep the educational activities regular. Earlier, the Government introduced "study from home" where lectures are delivered on a dedicated ptv channel named "PTV Teleschool", they informed.

Teleschool broadcasts online lectures for kindergarten to class 12 from 8 am to 6 pm. Major Ed-Techs of Pakistan like Sabaq Foundation, Taleemabad etc. contributed their content in the project of PTV Teleschool.