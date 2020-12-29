UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Radio Schools To Benefit Students' Education During COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Radio schools to benefit students' education during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The initiative of the government to initiate broadcast educational programs through radio will benefit students who do not attend online classes or take benefit from Teleschool due to lack of television facility at home.

The initiative has been taken to ensure educational activities on regular basis especially during the pandemic COVID-19.

After the success of Teleschool program "Taleem Ghar Ghar", the government has decided to broadcast it on Radio Channels.

A project of "Radio Schools" would on-air lectures from 10 am to onwards, said official in Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Tuesday.

Talking to APP they said no student, through this way, would be left unattended if they do not have the facility of television at home.

As the schools and colleges were closed again due to increase in coronavirus cases, such project would keep the educational activities regular. Earlier, the Government introduced "study from home" where lectures are delivered on a dedicated ptv channel named "PTV Teleschool", they informed.

Teleschool broadcasts online lectures for kindergarten to class 12 from 8 am to 6 pm. Major Ed-Techs of Pakistan like Sabaq Foundation, Taleemabad etc. contributed their content in the project of PTV Teleschool.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student TV From Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TBHF, NAMA partner on project to support economic ..

11 minutes ago

GMB, SDAA sign MoU to adopt document management sy ..

56 minutes ago

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

2 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

2 hours ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.