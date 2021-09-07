UrduPoint.com

Radio Tehzeeb Celebrates Pakistan Day; Eights Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Radio Tehzeeb Tuesday celebrated Pakistan Day and its eighth anniversary here.

Provincial Minister for food and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Former Advisor Interior Ministry Engineer Saif-ul-Islam Afridi, YouTuber/ travel Walger Kabir Afridi, Creative House CEO Anjum Khan and Radio Tehzeeb staff were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Provincial Minister Atif Khan said that the role of radio in modern times was obvious. Radio as an important medium was playing an important role in raising awareness among the people, he added.

He also said that the provincial government attached great importance to the radio network.

Atif appreciated the programs of Radio Tehzeeb and its service for the country and nation.

He said the IT department had formulated an integrated strategy for the development of integrated districts. This will provide business and job opportunities to the youth.

At the end, the minister distributed awards and certificates of appreciation to the people belonging to different walks of life and radio staff for better performance.

