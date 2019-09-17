Radiology session held on hepatobiliary system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Department of Radiology Northwest General Hospital Tuesday arranged 20th session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Continuous Medical education (CME) Session of Radiology wherein attended by leading radiologist of private and public medical institutions.

Theme of the session was new developments and discoveries in radiology relating to Heptobilliary System.

The session discussed new researches, procedures and clinical experiences in radiology relating to heptobiliary system.

On the occasion, leading radiologist including Professor Dr. Inayat Shah, Dr. Shandana of Rehman, Dr. Mehreen, Dr Ghous , Dr. Tahira Nishtar highlighted importance of radiology in medical field and introduction of diagnosing techniques in the field. They stressed for conducting new researches to save precious lives by developing field of according to contemporary standard.