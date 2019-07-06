Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee distributes 50,000 Hajj ritual booklets among intending pilgrims

(@imziishan)

Rafeeq e-Hujjaj Committee has distributed 50,000 Hajj ritual (Rafeeq-e-Hajj) booklets among the Hujjaj in various Haji Camps this year free of charge, said President Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Rafeeq e-Hujjaj Committee has distributed 50,000 Hajj ritual (Rafeeq-e-Hajj) booklets among the Hujjaj in various Haji Camps this year free of charge, said President Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi.

Talking to APP,he said the ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued special passes to Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee's master trainers to deliver lectures in the Hajj flights.

This year, Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee had imparted comprehensive hajj ritual training among pilgrims in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The committee has visited 35 cities in two phases; first before Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and after Eid-ul-Fitr which will continue till last Hajj flight.

The pilgrims were being imparted training with the help of modules,charts, maps, sketches, lectures and television; how to wear `Ahram' and observe sanctity of the holy places besides performing rituals at Madina and manners of offering prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi and `Salam' at `Roza -e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

" This year, the committee has imaprted training among around 40,000 pilgrims in 35 cities including Talagang, Chakwal, Mianwali, Fatehjang, Pindigheb, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Kahuta, Bhakkar, Essakhel, Dera Ismael Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dasu, Skardu, Chilas, Attock,etc. Likewise, the committee has also conducting various training sessions in Haji camp Islamabad, three sessions each in Haji camp Karachi and Haji camp Lahore, and one training session in Faisalabad.