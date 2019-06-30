Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee imparts Hajj ritual training among over 40,000 pilgrims this year: Imran Qureshi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Rafeeq–e-Hujjaj Committee has imparted Hajj ritual training among over 40,000 pilgrims in over 35 cities of the country this year, said President of the Committee Babu Imran Qureshi.

In an Interview with APP, he said the committee has also distributed 50,000 Hajj ritual (Rafeeq-e-Hajj) booklets among the Hujjaj in various Haji Camps free of charge.

He said this year, Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee had chalked out comprehensive training programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to impart Hajj rituals training among the intending pilgrims. The committee has visited 35 cities in two phases; first before Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and after Eid-ul-Fitr which will continue till last Hajj flight.

President Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee told APP that he, his wife and 12 members team imparted Hajj rituals training among intending pilgrims on their own expenses to enable pilgrims to perform the sacred religious obligation in accordance with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The pilgrims were being imparted training with the help of modules, charts, maps, sketches, lectures and television; how to wear `Ahram' and observe sanctity of the holy places besides performing rituals at Madina and manners of offering prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi and `Salam' at `Roza -e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), he said.

He said his wife President Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee (Women Wing) Tayabia Imran Qureshi imparted training among female pilgrims about their peculiar issues.

This year, the committee has conducted several training workshops in 35 cities including Talagang, Chakwal, Mianwali, Fatehjang, Pindigheb, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Kahuta, Bhakkar, Essakhel, Dera Ismael Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dasu, Skardu, Chilas, Attock,etc. Likewise, the committee has also conducting various training sessions in Haji camp Islamabad, three sessions each in Haji camp Karachi and Haji camp Lahore, and one training session in Faisalabad.

Responding to a question, Imran Qureshi said the Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj committee was founded in 1980 by his father Babu Shafqat Qureshi and he was leading the committee since 2012 after death of his father.

He said 12 members of his committee had delivers lectures on different topics including administrative measures, Umrah, fine days of Hajj, Ziraat e Madina and sacred religious places in Saudi arabia. While local members of Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee also imparted Hajj ritual trainings among the pilgrims in Abbotabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Gilgit,etc.

He said the every year the ministry issues special passes to Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee's master trainers, who keep delivering lectures in month long pre Hajj flights. Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee was performing the sacred religious obligation since 1980/395