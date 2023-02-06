UrduPoint.com

Rafia Haider Takes Charge As New DC Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rafia Haider takes charge as new DC Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider assumed the charge of her office here on Monday.

After assuming the charge, she held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments concerned.

She said all out efforts would be made to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government directives.

Rafia added that her office would be opened for people and they could visit the office without any appointment.

Rafia Haider had been served as the Lahore Waste Management Company chief executive officer, Punjab food Authority additional director general, deputy secretary in Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and director general Civic Management in Capital Development Authority.

Meanwhile, the DC paid a surprise visit to the adjacent areas of China Chowk to inspect denguesurveillance. She directed the district heath officers to gear up anti dengue surveillance in theirrespective areas.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab China Company Visit Capital Development Authority All Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

51 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

1 hour ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.