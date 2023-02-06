Rafia Haider takes charge as new DC Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider assumed the charge of her office here on Monday.

After assuming the charge, she held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments concerned.

She said all out efforts would be made to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government directives.

Rafia added that her office would be opened for people and they could visit the office without any appointment.

Rafia Haider had been served as the Lahore Waste Management Company chief executive officer, Punjab food Authority additional director general, deputy secretary in Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and director general Civic Management in Capital Development Authority.

Meanwhile, the DC paid a surprise visit to the adjacent areas of China Chowk to inspect denguesurveillance. She directed the district heath officers to gear up anti dengue surveillance in theirrespective areas.