UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee To Start Hajj Training From Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee to start Hajj training from next week

The Rafiq-e-Hajj Committee would start extensive Hajj training of successful pilgrims from next week in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rafiq-e-Hajj Committee would start extensive Hajj training of successful pilgrims from next week in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

President Rafiq-e-Hajj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi told APP that the training would enable pilgrims to perform the sacred religious obligation in accordance with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A team of Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee master trainers was performing the sacred religious obligation in 35 cities for the last over three decades on their own expense.

He said the ministry was most likely to announce comprehensive Hajj training schedule of the intending pilgrims of government Hajj scheme next week.

The training would be imparted with the help of modules, charts, maps, sketches, lectures and television.

The training would also cover how to wear "Ahram" and observe sanctity of the holy places besides performing rituals at Madina and manners of offering prayers at Masjid-e- Nabvi and "Salam" at `Roza e Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him)." According to Hajj Policy 2002, the training material was available on the website of the ministry. Training would also be imparted to the intending Hujjaj on local basis at district and tehsil level with partnership of Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP).

Moreover, Hajj guide book in urdu as well as Hajj awareness documentary (CD), to be prepared by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA & IH), will be provided to all pilgrims.

Training sessions would be ensured not only for Hujjaj but for the welfare staff as well focusing on their skills, motivation and crowd management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Guide TV All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 to go as planned

12 minutes ago

Central China's Henan Province sees imports increa ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh University postpones bachelor and master deg ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking preventive measures to control Coronav ..

7 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's ( ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Halts Flights to S ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.