Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee to start Hajj training from next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rafiq-e-Hajj Committee would start extensive Hajj training of successful pilgrims from next week in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

President Rafiq-e-Hajj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi told APP that the training would enable pilgrims to perform the sacred religious obligation in accordance with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A team of Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee master trainers was performing the sacred religious obligation in 35 cities for the last over three decades on their own expense.

He said the ministry was most likely to announce comprehensive Hajj training schedule of the intending pilgrims of government Hajj scheme next week.

The training would be imparted with the help of modules, charts, maps, sketches, lectures and television.

The training would also cover how to wear "Ahram" and observe sanctity of the holy places besides performing rituals at Madina and manners of offering prayers at Masjid-e- Nabvi and "Salam" at `Roza e Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him)." According to Hajj Policy 2002, the training material was available on the website of the ministry. Training would also be imparted to the intending Hujjaj on local basis at district and tehsil level with partnership of Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP).

Moreover, Hajj guide book in urdu as well as Hajj awareness documentary (CD), to be prepared by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA & IH), will be provided to all pilgrims.

Training sessions would be ensured not only for Hujjaj but for the welfare staff as well focusing on their skills, motivation and crowd management.