Rafiq Yousuf elected as new president DBA Mansehra for year 2023-24

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Rafiq Yousuf Advocate Saturday was elected as the President of the District Bar Association (DBA) Mansehra for the year 2023-24 by defeating Waqas Raza Advocate with a huge margin of 45 votes.

Rafiq Yousuf Advocate has won the DBA president slot by securing 273 votes while his opponent and former President Waqas Raza Advocate, received 228 votes.

Azhar Sajjad Advocate was elected as the General Secretary with 264 votes while Naeem-ur-Rehman Advocate received 232 votes and was elected as the Joint Secretary. Other candidates were elected unopposed.

The elections of the Bar Association were conducted under the supervision of Senior Advocate Khan Azam Advocate.

On the occasion former president Waqas Raza Advocate congratulated Rafeeq Yousaf and his team on their success and expressed his cooperation with the District Bar Association as a member of the Bar.

He also thanked the lawyers who cast votes in his fevour during the elections. Newly elected president Rafeeq Yousaf urged the members of the Bar Association to continue to support him and work towards the betterment of lawyers.