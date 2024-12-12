Rafique Palh Assumes Charge Of Chairman BISE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Rafique Ahmed Palh has taken over as the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Sukkur (BISE) Sukkur, said a notification issued on Thursday.
BISE Sukkur employees congratulated him for taking charge.
Palh reiterated his commitment to work for the welfare of the board and the employees.
