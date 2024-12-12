Open Menu

Rafique Palh Assumes Charge Of Chairman BISE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Rafique Palh assumes charge of chairman BISE

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Rafique Ahmed Palh has taken over as the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Sukkur (BISE) Sukkur, said a notification issued on Thursday.

BISE Sukkur employees congratulated him for taking charge.

Palh reiterated his commitment to work for the welfare of the board and the employees.

Related Topics

Sukkur BISE

Recent Stories

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

2 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

21 minutes ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

35 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

40 minutes ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

17 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

17 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

17 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan