MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The wife of former governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, who died on Monday after an illness was laid to rest at Jalal Bakri graveyard here on Tuesday.

She was the mother of PML-N leaders- Malik Asif Rafiq Rajwana and Kashif Rajwana.

Her funeral prayer led by religious Scholar Mumtaz Ahmad Chishti was offered at local hockey ground.

The funeral prayer was attended by thousands of people including former premier Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, senior politician Javaid Hashmi, former governor KPK Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, former Punjab governor Sardar Zulfiqar Khan Khosa, PML-N leader Ch.

Muhammad Hussain, Special Assistant to CM Javaid Akhtar Ansari, Spokesman Govt Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, Pir Syed Ali Hussain Shah, Former Members Assembly Syed Javaid Ali Shah, Abdul Ghafar Dogar, Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi, Shahid Mahmood Khan, Ahmad Ali Olakh, Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gillani, Saeed Ansari, Amir Saeed Ansari, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Dr. Mohammad Asif, former District Nazim Mian Faisal Mukhtar, senior journalist Mazhar Javaid Sial, Shaukat Ashfaq, Mohammad Akmal Vains.

Qul Khawani will be held on Thursday.