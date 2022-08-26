UrduPoint.com

Rafiullah Appointed As Lahore Arts Council Executive Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Rafiullah appointed as Lahore Arts Council Executive Director

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has posted Muhammad Rafiullah as Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

According to LAC spokesperson here, Muhammad Rafiullah will soon take charge of his post and start work.

Earlier, he served as Director of Public Relations in the Press Information Section of the Chief Minister's Office, Punjab for a long time.

Rafiullah will continue his services in the CM office as well.

He has extensive experience in the field of public relations. In his long career, Rafiullah has held various high positions.

