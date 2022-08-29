UrduPoint.com

Rafiullah Takes Charge As Lahore Arts Council Executive Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Muhammad Rafiullah took charge as the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) executive director, here at Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Muhammad Rafiullah took charge as the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) executive director, here at Alhamra Arts Council.

According to an LAC spokesperson here, he met the officers of Alhamra and discussed various matters.

The new LAC executive director urged the staff to work diligently and said "Our aim should be to take the institution to a higher level.

"He said that all possible measures would be taken to make an outstanding cultural institution like Alhamra more successful, adding that it was a public place where art, artists and the public connect. "We make every effort to improve and strengthen the relationship between the people, art and culture," he added.

Rafiullah is also holding charge as an additional director public relations at the Press Information Section of the Chief Minister's Office.

