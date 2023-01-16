General Secretary JUI-F KP and former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani has said that the fury and rage of PTI leadership over the formation of Steering Committees is in fact a reflection of their inner fear over successful planning of the federal government for ensuring the provision of developmental funds at the doorsteps of people in the former tribal region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :General Secretary JUI-F KP and former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani has said that the fury and rage of PTI leadership over the formation of Steering Committees is in fact a reflection of their inner fear over successful planning of the Federal government for ensuring the provision of developmental funds at the doorsteps of people in the former tribal region.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani said when PTI was in power both in KP and the center, they did not give any heed to the problems faced by dwellers of the merged districts.

"The funds of merged districts were diverted to Swat district and to the members of their parties in other districts," Maulana alleged.

The sympathy being expressed by PTI leadership for people of the merged district is just a political gimmick to gain support of common people and to hide their laxity in carrying out developmental schemes in former FATA, he added.

The PTI leadership cannot show any significant developmental scheme being launched in the merged districts during the last four years, he continued.

Being in power in the center, the PTI government never showed any concern for the betterment of FATA, suffered a lot due to the war against terrorism and militancy.

The PTI leadership not only failed in proper utilization of developmental funds of merged districts and even diverted the amount to other districts of their choice, Haqqani went on to say.

He said Prime Minister, Shabaz Sharif has taken a very good step of constituting the steering committee in a bid to redress the problems being faced by residents of merged districts.

He hoped that Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali and other members of the steering committee including MNAs will work tirelessly to ensure proper utilization of development funds on schemes of public choice in merged areas.