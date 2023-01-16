UrduPoint.com

Rage Over Steering Committees A Reflection Of PTI's Inner Fear; General Secretary JUI-F KP And Former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Rage over steering committees a reflection of PTI's inner fear; general Secretary JUI-F KP and former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani

General Secretary JUI-F KP and former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani has said that the fury and rage of PTI leadership over the formation of Steering Committees is in fact a reflection of their inner fear over successful planning of the federal government for ensuring the provision of developmental funds at the doorsteps of people in the former tribal region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :General Secretary JUI-F KP and former Provincial Minister, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani has said that the fury and rage of PTI leadership over the formation of Steering Committees is in fact a reflection of their inner fear over successful planning of the Federal government for ensuring the provision of developmental funds at the doorsteps of people in the former tribal region.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani said when PTI was in power both in KP and the center, they did not give any heed to the problems faced by dwellers of the merged districts.

"The funds of merged districts were diverted to Swat district and to the members of their parties in other districts," Maulana alleged.

The sympathy being expressed by PTI leadership for people of the merged district is just a political gimmick to gain support of common people and to hide their laxity in carrying out developmental schemes in former FATA, he added.

The PTI leadership cannot show any significant developmental scheme being launched in the merged districts during the last four years, he continued.

Being in power in the center, the PTI government never showed any concern for the betterment of FATA, suffered a lot due to the war against terrorism and militancy.

The PTI leadership not only failed in proper utilization of developmental funds of merged districts and even diverted the amount to other districts of their choice, Haqqani went on to say.

He said Prime Minister, Shabaz Sharif has taken a very good step of constituting the steering committee in a bid to redress the problems being faced by residents of merged districts.

He hoped that Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali and other members of the steering committee including MNAs will work tirelessly to ensure proper utilization of development funds on schemes of public choice in merged areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor FATA Swat Ghulam Ali Government

Recent Stories

GMC Media Future Labs: A timely initiative to brai ..

GMC Media Future Labs: A timely initiative to brainstorm industry’s challenges ..

15 minutes ago
 Trial of Polish-Belarusian journalist opens in Bel ..

Trial of Polish-Belarusian journalist opens in Belarus

31 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces of ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces official results of 55 UCs of HM ..

32 seconds ago
 China, US Must Find Way to Get Along as Confrontat ..

China, US Must Find Way to Get Along as Confrontation Harms All Sides - Foreign ..

34 seconds ago
 Japan Needs to Boost Missile Protection at 80% of ..

Japan Needs to Boost Missile Protection at 80% of Military Sites - Reports

36 seconds ago
 Eddie Jones's second chance -- can he deliver for ..

Eddie Jones's second chance -- can he deliver for Australia?

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.