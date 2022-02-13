Raghan Dam to be opened for tourists soon: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare and Women Development, Anwar Zeb Khan Sunday visited Raghan Small Dam at District Bajuar and inspected ongoing construction work on the reservoir.

Talking to media on the occasion, the provincial minister said that for the facilitation of tourism, construction work on a big park, hotel and chairlift was in the final stages at Raghan Dam.

He said that the dam would be soon opened for tourists under complete security measures. He said that the incumbent government was taking exemplary steps for the promotion of tourism.