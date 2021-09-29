UrduPoint.com

Raghgan Dam To Be Opened For Tourists From Next Week: Anwar Zeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zeb Khan Wednesday said Raghgan Dam, Bajaur would be opened for tourists from the next week.

He said this during his visit to Raghgan Dam after the vacation of Section 144 on boating. All owners of boats would be issued no objection certificates (NoC) soon, he added.

He said no one would be allowed to drive a boat in the dam without getting formal NoC while the staff of Rescue 1122 would be deployed along with boats and ambulances at the dam to prevent any unpleasant incident.

The provincial minister said the Bajaur police would provide security services at the dam while the supply of irrigation water from the dam would also be ensured by the end of the current Calendar year.

