Raghib Condemns Attack On Police Vans In Rahim Yar Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Friday strongly condemned the attack on police vans by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan, expressing profound sorrow and grief over the loss of police personnel in the incident.
In a statement, Dr. Raghib extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred police officers, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.
He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officers and emphasized that the sacrifices made by police and security forces in the fight against terrorism and the maintenance of law and order in the country are unparalleled.
"The tragic loss of our brave police personnel has left me deeply saddened," Dr. Raghib said adding, "I stand with the bereaved families in their moment of sorrow and pain. The blood of our martyred officers will not go in vain, and those responsible for endangering the lives of those dedicated to protecting our nation deserve no leniency."
He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred officers and for their families to be granted patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss.
