Open Menu

Raghib Condemns Attack On Police Vans In Rahim Yar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Raghib condemns attack on police vans in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Friday strongly condemned the attack on police vans by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan, expressing profound sorrow and grief over the loss of police personnel in the incident.

In a statement, Dr. Raghib extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred police officers, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officers and emphasized that the sacrifices made by police and security forces in the fight against terrorism and the maintenance of law and order in the country are unparalleled.

"The tragic loss of our brave police personnel has left me deeply saddened," Dr. Raghib said adding, "I stand with the bereaved families in their moment of sorrow and pain. The blood of our martyred officers will not go in vain, and those responsible for endangering the lives of those dedicated to protecting our nation deserve no leniency."

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred officers and for their families to be granted patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Law And Order Rahim Yar Khan Blood CII

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

10 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

10 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

10 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

10 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

10 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

10 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

10 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

10 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan