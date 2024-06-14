Raghib Naeemi-led delegation meets Additional IG Operations

A delegation of scholars, led by Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, visited the Central Police Office here on Friday and met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A delegation of scholars, led by Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, visited the Central Police Office here on Friday and met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan.

The delegation included Mufti Intikhab Ahmad, Mufti Muhammad Imran, Maulana Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, and Maulana Ihsan-ul-Haq Siddiqui.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including security of mosques and madrassas, Muharram security arrangements were discussed.

The additional IG Operations said that Punjab Police were ensuring the security of mosques, imambargahs, and madrassas according to SOPs.

He assured that strict security arrangements will also be made for Eid-ul-Azha in accordance with the SOPs.

Furthermore, Shehzada Sultan mentioned that Punjab Police will ensure compliance with the Punjab Home Department's guidelines regarding the collection of animal hides during Eid-ul-Azha.

Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of police martyrs and ghazis in maintaining law and order, stating that scholars will continue to play their role in promoting interfaith harmony, peace and Muslim unity.