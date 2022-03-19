Raging storm blows off iron sheeted roofs of several houses in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The corrugated galvanized iron roofs of several houses at Galyat and Thandyani areas were blown off on Saturday with a heavy rain coupled with a raging storm in which fortunately no causality has been reported.

According to the details, the powerful storm also destroyed electricity transmission system in various areas of district Abbottabad where huge trees fell on the electric pols and in some areas electric pools also fell which disconnected electricity in most parts of Abbottabad city and Galyat and Thandyani for more than 15 hours.

A windstorm also blew off the iron roof of government Middle School Pattan Kalan and houses in the surrounding middle school were also damaged by the storm.

Galyat, Thandyani, Andar Sairi and Akrhila were worst hit by the heavy downpour and wind storm where Corrugated galvanized iron roofs of dozens of houses were blown off.

Fortunately, no causality was reported from any of the areas in district Abbottabad during the heavy rain and wind storm.

Electricity in the main city and other adjoining areas of Abbottabad was restored after a hard work of 15 hours while some of the villages are still deprived of electricity where heavy trees have fallen on electricity pools and transmission lines.