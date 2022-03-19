UrduPoint.com

Raging Storm Blows Off Iron Sheeted Roofs Of Several Houses In District Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Raging storm blows off iron sheeted roofs of several houses in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The corrugated galvanized iron roofs of several houses at Galyat and Thandyani areas were blown off on Saturday with a heavy rain coupled with a raging storm in which fortunately no causality has been reported.

According to the details, the powerful storm also destroyed electricity transmission system in various areas of district Abbottabad where huge trees fell on the electric pols and in some areas electric pools also fell which disconnected electricity in most parts of Abbottabad city and Galyat and Thandyani for more than 15 hours.

A windstorm also blew off the iron roof of government Middle School Pattan Kalan and houses in the surrounding middle school were also damaged by the storm.

Galyat, Thandyani, Andar Sairi and Akrhila were worst hit by the heavy downpour and wind storm where Corrugated galvanized iron roofs of dozens of houses were blown off.

Fortunately, no causality was reported from any of the areas in district Abbottabad during the heavy rain and wind storm.

Electricity in the main city and other adjoining areas of Abbottabad was restored after a hard work of 15 hours while some of the villages are still deprived of electricity where heavy trees have fallen on electricity pools and transmission lines.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Abbottabad From Government

Recent Stories

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

15 minutes ago
 Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

1 hour ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

2 hours ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

3 hours ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

3 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>