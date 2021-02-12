ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :World renowned artist and globally acclaimed singer and qawwal – Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is all set to entertain his fans and music lovers via a live stream concert on February 14th Sunday.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on the occasion of Valentine's Day February 14th, will go for experiment with a virtual live stream concert which will be shown in several countries across the globe.

The two-hour long concert is scheduled for February 14th and will start at 8 pm.

Expressing his views, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that he missed his fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. He also paid homage to his mentor Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (late) for his teachings and guidance.

The concert will be live streamed in United States, Europe, UAE, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and several other countries around the world.

Meanwhile, renowned music producer Salman Ahmed highlighted that millions of fans around the world will be able to enjoy the live stream concert. Fans can get timely updates from the official social media accounts regarding the live stream.

It is to be noted that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the first Pakistani artist who crossed 1 billion YouTube views on his famous 'Zaroori Tha' single track.

Furthermore, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has also been awarded with an honorary doctorate degree for his services and invaluable contribution to the art, by the prestigious Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is also the first Pakistani to perform at any Nobel prize concert, when he was invited to the concert at 2014 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. He performed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's most memorable qawwali "Tumhe Dillagi" and "Mast Qalandar", and he also sang "Aao Parhao" there.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has also collaborated with several international artists from the west including Eddie Veddar and Pearl Jam. He contributed to the soundtrack of the 1995 Hollywood film, Dead Man Walking. In 2002, he worked on the soundtrack of The Four Feathers in collaboration with the American composer of orchestral and film music, James Horner.

In 2002, Rahat guested with The Derek Trucks Band on the song "Maki Madni" for Trucks' album, Joyful Noise. In 2006, his vocals were featured on the soundtrack of Mel Gibson's Apocalypto.