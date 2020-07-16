UrduPoint.com
Rahat Kaunain Assumes Charge As CCP Chairperson

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Rahat Kaunain assumes charge as CCP Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Rahat Kaunain Hassan, has assumed office charge after the Federal Government issued a notification of her appointment as the Member and Chairperson of CCP for a three year term.

According to the statement issued by CCP, Rahat Hassan studied Law at King's College London and also possesses an L.L.M. degree. She has over 25 years of experience including over 8 years in public service. For the last 7 years she has been in private practice, as Senior Partner of Islamabad based law firm. She was also Member of the Audit Oversight board, Independent Director/Chairperson Pakistan LNG Limited and has held independent directorships including on the boards of pakistan stock exchange and various other listed companies.

Rahat Hassan served as one of the founding Members of CCP from 2007 to 2010, and as its Chairperson from 2010 to 2013.

She has authored, co-authored most of the seminal Orders passed by CCP, including those that resulted in breaking the most pernicious of cartels.

During her term, the CCP witnessed peak enforcement against cartel and other anti competitive practices taking the amount of penalty imposed from PKR 7 billion to over PKR 26 billion. She was instrumental in the establishment of the Office of Fair Trading within CCP and has authored numerous position papers, guidelines, policy notes on important issues of competition law and policy.

She was also recognized as one of 100 successful women in antitrust globally Global Competition Review in 2013. She has the honor of being nominated/recommended for Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her work, both by her predecessor and her successor at CCP.

