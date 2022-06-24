UrduPoint.com

Rahat Zahid's Poetry Collection "Abhi Thehro" Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organized a function to launch poetry collection of Rahat Zahid's titled "Abhi Thehro" here at the Haseena Moin Hall on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organized a function to launch poetry collection of Rahat Zahid's titled "Abhi Thehro" here at the Haseena Moin Hall on Friday.

Dr. Fatima Hassan. Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Shakeel Jafri, Shaista Mufti Farrukh, Salman Siddiqui spoke on the occasion.

Renowned poet Dr. Fatima Hassan said that Rahat Zahid's collection of poems was a masterpiece for the emerging poets.

