Rahbar Committee endorses APC decision on removing Sadiq Sanjarni as chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Opposition Rahbar Committee (RC) has endorsed APC decision for removing chairman Sadiq Sanjarani from his slot.First meeting of RC comprising 11 members of 9 political parties was held Friday on the matter of removal of Sadiq Sanjarani, chairman Senate.The mobile phones of all the participants were not allowed to be taken in the meeting so that no report of meeting is leaked out.Sources said the participants have reached consensus decision to remove Sadiq Sanjarani.

Consultations will be made on new name for slot of Chairman Senate. Two members each were taken from PPP and PML-N and one member each from every other opposition party in the committee.Nayyar Bokhari and Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani were taken from PPP,however, Farhat Ullah Babar attended the meeting due to absence of Yousuf Raza Gillani.To a question from a journalist that he was not member of committee then how he participated in the meeting ,Farhat Ullah Babar said he was made member of the committee in the absence of Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal have been nominated as member of committee from PML-N.Akram Khan Durrani represented JUI-F and Mir Hasil Bazenjo was nominated as member of committee by National Party.Later talking to media men PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said 3 proposals have been given for the slot of chairman Senate.

First proposal is this that there should be a joint candidate from all opposition parties. The second proposal is being given that chairman Senate be taken from the largest party in Senate. If it is not implemented then it is proposed that two largest parties in Senate should give the name after consultation.He said that soon move of no trust will be brought against chairman Senate and Rahbar COMMITTEE will take such decision that a quake will rock.