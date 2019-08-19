Rahbar Committee tasked to prepare 'Charter of Demand' within week

All Parties Conference (APC) has assigned Rahbar Committee to prepare ' Charter of Demand' within week for launching an anti-government movement in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : All Parties Conference ( APC ) has assigned Rahbar Committee to prepare ' Charter of Demand' within week for launching an anti-government movement in the Federal Capital.

Addressing a press conference, after chairing the APC meeting here on Monday, Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the committee had been directed to place the formulated 'Charter of Demand' in its next meeting to be held on August 26.

The APC would hold its next sitting on August 29 to approve the 'Charter of Demand' and decide further plan of action for launching anti-government movement.

The APC strongly condemned the Indian forces tyrannies in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed that the opposition would always stand with kashmiri brethren and continued to support Kashmir cause.

The conference was attended by PML- N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ayyaz Sadiq.

From Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilwal Bhutto Zardari could not attended the meeting and representation was given by their party leaders including Shery Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah babar.

Awami National Party Mian Iftikhar, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Pashtonkhwa Mili Awami party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Sherpao and National party chief Mir Hasil Khan Bazinjo was also present on the occasion.