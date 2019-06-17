UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raheel Sharif Gets One-year Extension As IMCTC Head

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 32 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:38 PM

Raheel Sharif gets one-year extension as IMCTC head

General Raheel has been given further extension for one more year.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) The Federal government has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) over the appointment of General (r) Raheel Sharif to continue heading the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC).

According to a news report published in The News, General Raheel has been given further extension for one more year.

Earlier in January, a new NOC was issued by the federal cabinet upon special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan before its expiry on January 15. The NOC was submitted in the Supreme Court as well.

Sources said that the federal cabinet acknowledges the services of Raheel Sharif.

It was because of the services of Raheel Sharif that Pakistan was able to curb the menace of terrorism.

The former army chief is making Pakistan proud all over the world.

Gen Raheel Sharif played leading role in the fight against terrorism and extremism through an effective strategy under the National Action Plan.

Gen Raheel Sharif during his term as COAS served the country as a true professional soldier and set an excellent tradition of moving ahead in mutual harmony with all state institutions.

As bravery, professionalism and best discipline were the hallmark of Pakistan's armed forces, General Raheel Sharif further strengthened this identity of the armed forces during his term in service.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Raheel Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court World Army Noc January All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

18 minutes ago

Health care, cosmetics sectors enjoy sharp export ..

44 seconds ago

Former first lady Torres takes lead in Guatemala p ..

46 seconds ago

Russia to Reinforce Troops at West Border Respondi ..

47 seconds ago

Italy Relies on Russia in Dealing With Libya, Syri ..

49 seconds ago

S. Korea in discussion with WFP on plan to provide ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.