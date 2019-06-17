Raheel Sharif gets one-year extension as IMCTC head

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

General Raheel has been given further extension for one more year.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) The Federal government has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) over the appointment of General (r) Raheel Sharif to continue heading the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC).

Earlier in January, a new NOC was issued by the federal cabinet upon special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan before its expiry on January 15. The NOC was submitted in the Supreme Court as well.

Sources said that the federal cabinet acknowledges the services of Raheel Sharif.

It was because of the services of Raheel Sharif that Pakistan was able to curb the menace of terrorism.

The former army chief is making Pakistan proud all over the world.

Gen Raheel Sharif played leading role in the fight against terrorism and extremism through an effective strategy under the National Action Plan.

Gen Raheel Sharif during his term as COAS served the country as a true professional soldier and set an excellent tradition of moving ahead in mutual harmony with all state institutions.

As bravery, professionalism and best discipline were the hallmark of Pakistan's armed forces, General Raheel Sharif further strengthened this identity of the armed forces during his term in service.