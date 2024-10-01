Raheela calls for urgent action on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Tax Reforms

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani on Tuesday called for urgent action on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Tax Reforms.

She said this while addressing at the Policy Dialogue organized by the MHM Working Group (MHMWG) Secretariat Balochistan in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, brought together a diverse group of policymakers, advocates, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for impact full tax reforms.

Members National Assembly (MNAs) Ms. Akhtar Bibi, Phulain Baloch and Member Balochistan Assembly Rahmat Saleh Baloch reiterated their commitment to championing this issue at the federal level, assuring participants that they would push for legislative reforms to ensure MHM products are affordable for all, especially vulnerable groups in rural and remote areas of Balochistan.

Addressing at Policy Dialogue, Raheela Durrani said, “This is not just a policy issue—it’s a human rights issue”.

She opened the Policy Dialogue on Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHM) Tax Reforms and stressed the vital need for parliamentarians from Balochistan to raise their voices at the federal level, pushing for MHM tax reforms that would ensure affordability and accessibility of menstrual products for women and girls.

Ms. Durrani called for a united front in advocating these reforms, emphasizing the need for sustained government commitment and public support to create an inclusive society where every woman could manage her menstrual health with dignity.

Following her lead, stakeholders from Balochistan, including parliamentarians, health and education officials and experts urged the Federal Government to take immediate action on MHM tax reforms.

These reforms, they stressed, are essential for enhancing the affordability and availability of menstrual products, which would alleviate the financial burden on millions of women and girls in the province.

In a detailed presentation, Mr. Rahmatullah Khan Durrani, Commissioner of Income Tax at the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), proposed categorizing menstrual hygiene products as essential items rather than luxury goods.

This reclassification, he explained, would lead to reduced taxation and make these vital products more accessible to women and girls. His technical insights were complemented by Abdullah Khan, Secretary Population Balochistan, who emphasized the need for data-driven approaches to understand the real impact of access to MHM products at the grassroots level.

Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch, Chair of MHMWG Balochistan highlighted the pivotal role of these tax reforms in addressing the financial barriers that prevent women from accessing menstrual hygiene products.

She summarized key recommendations from previous consultative rounds, paving the way for collective policy asks.

Hashim Khan, representing GIZ, stressed the urgency of addressing MHM tax reforms, urging both provincial and federal stakeholders to prioritize the health and dignity of women and girls in Balochistan.

Ms. Kiran Qazi, UNICEF representative, further elaborated on the financial and social challenges imposed by the current tax regime on menstrual products, emphasizing that strategic reforms are necessary to make these products widely available.

Ms. Shaista Gillani, UNICEF consultant, brought in global and regional best practices in MHM tax reforms, highlighting their relevance in the Pakistani context.

Mr. Shafqat Aziz, Policy Advocacy Specialist, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the importance of media advocacy in keeping the public and policymakers engaged on this crucial issue. He presented the detailed policy asks for MHM tax reforms on behalf of the stakeholders from Balochistan, calling for a collective voice at both provincial and federal levels to push the agenda forward.

Experts including Director Industries Balochistan, Muhammad Iqbal, Representative from Local Government Masood Ahmad and Muhammad Aslam, Ms. Falak Naz from UNICEF, Ms Shahana Tabbasum, Coordinator MHM Secretariat, Ejaz-ur-Rehman from Qatar Charity and Munawar Ali from HANDS also shared their insights.

They unanimously emphasized the need for a robust and sustained media campaign to generate awareness and support for MHM tax reforms.