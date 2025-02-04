Open Menu

Raheela Durrani Emphasizes For Completion Of Development Scheme Of Education Department

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani on Tuesday emphasized for the completion of all ongoing and new development schemes with high quality of work and the stressed for execution of the schemes whose tendering process have been approved under the current PSDP.

In a review meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Provincial Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durani, discussed the ongoing development projects and the PSDP 2024-2025 initiatives of the Education Department.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Secretary of Education, Saleh Nasar; Secretary of Communications and Construction, Lal Jan Jaffar; Additional Secretary of Development, Samiullah Kakar and other senior officials from the Education Department.

During the meeting, the distribution of free government textbooks for the new academic year of 2025 would be carried out on a large scale.

he meeting was told that “Efforts were already underway to supply books to education officers in the cold regions of the province.

The Balochistan Textbook board had printed over 9.3 million textbooks for the new academic year.”

Raheela Durani instructed for the completion of the ongoing and new projects under PSDP 2024-2025 before the start of the new academic year to ensure the delivery of quality education to students.

She also highlighted that the Balochistan government had allocated a huge development budget specifically for the education sector, first time in the province’s history.

She added that the allocated budget would be utilized to improve the capacity of schools and make education more accessible for students across the province.

She further stressed the importance of accelerating the completion of all development projects and ensuring transparency in the tender process to maintain high standards of quality.

Minister Durrani urged the officials to implement the action plan for all schemes immediately so that the public could benefit from these development projects as soon as possible.

