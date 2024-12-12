Raheela Durrani for youths' vital role in eliminating corruption from society

Balochistan Minister for Education, Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani on Thursday emphasized that students were the future of the country and can play a decisive role for eliminating corruption from the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Education, Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani on Thursday emphasized that students were the future of the country and can play a decisive role for eliminating corruption from the society.

Raheela Durrani commended Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for his commitment to fighting corruption and said that Sarfraz Bugti is serious about eliminating corruption.

She urged that everyone should contribute according to their ability to eradicate corruption which is a deadly poison for any society and nation, adding that corruption is against Islamic teachings. Raheela Hamid Durrani added that to eliminate corruption, we must first hold ourselves accountable.

She expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony organized by the Department of Colleges and Higher education in collaboration with NAB Balochistan, held at the Government Post Graduate Girls College Quetta Cantt on occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day.

The ceremony was attended by senior civil and government officials, principals of various educational institutions, and a large number of students.

During the event, speech competitions in urdu and English, debates, and calligraphy contests were held. The students who secured positions in these competitions were awarded prizes and trophies by Provincial Minister Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani.

She urged that every individual should play their part in eradicating corruption according to their capacity, as corruption goes against Islamic teachings. “Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices, and we should not allow the country to fall into corruption. By remembering the sacrifices and untiring efforts of the martyrs and veterans during the creation of Pakistan, we can justly serve our homeland. If we align our actions with sincere intentions, success will follow.”

She said that students are the backbone of any society and we must strive to play a positive role in society until our last breath, keeping in mind the concept of accountability in the life hereafter.

Director NAB Balochistan, Imran Majid said that raising awareness in educational institutions is a significant technique in the fight against corruption.

The youth and educational institutions can play a key role in eliminating corruption in society. Corruption is like a cancer, and a society where corruption flourishes cannot progress.

The speakers emphasized that corruption is a malignant disease that must be eradicated from society and stressed for the need to take practical steps to eliminate corruption.