Raheela Durrani Honor Sacrifices Armed Forces And Martyrs On Defence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) In a heartfelt tribute marking Pakistan’s Defence Day, Balochistan’s Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, accompanied by education Secretary Asfandyar Kakar and District Education Officer Dr. Naseer Ali Shah, honored the sacrifices of the nation’s armed forces and martyrs.
The commemorative event, held at Government High school Jinnah Town in Quetta, featured patriotic speeches, national songs, and student-led tableaus. Minister Raheela Durrani underscored the historical significance of September 6, 1965, calling it a defining moment in Pakistan’s military history. “On this day, our armed forces stood as an unbreakable iron wall against India,” she said, adding that their valor “shattered the arrogance of the enemy.”
Raheela Durrani paid homage to legendary war heroes such as Major Aziz Bhatti and Air Commodore M.
M. Alam, whose acts of bravery continue to inspire generations. She highlighted Bhatti’s ultimate sacrifice and Alam’s remarkable feat of downing five enemy aircraft in mere moments as enduring symbols of courage and national pride.
“Our heroes have set a standard of bravery that every Pakistani aspires to,” she remarked, reaffirming that Pakistan’s defense remains in capable hands. She emphasized that Defence Day serves as a powerful reminder of the unity, sacrifice, and patriotism needed to confront national challenges.
To recognize the students’ spirited performances, Minister Raheela Durrani announced a prize of Rs. 200,000 for participants in the national songs, tableaus, and speech competitions.
Concluding the ceremony, officials called on citizens to uphold the values of unity and patriotism, and to work collectively for Pakistan’s stability, development, and prosperity.
