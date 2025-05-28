Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing

Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Durrani, emphasized the provincial government's commitment to championing the health and hygiene rights of women and girls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Durrani, emphasized the provincial government's commitment to championing the health and hygiene rights of women and girls.

Raheela Hameed said that the newly developed MHH Policy and Strategy will serve as a vital roadmap in this journey, said a news release.

In commemoration of International Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MH) Day 2025, a high-level event was organized in Quetta to spotlight the urgent need for improved Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) in Balochistan.

The event was held in collaboration with GIZ, UNICEF, UNFPA, IRC, the Education Support Programme (ESP), and other members of the MHH Working Group Balochistan, bringing together government officials, civil society representatives, media, and development partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Raheela Hameed Durrani said, “The Balochistan government will fully support every effort aimed at promoting the wellbeing of women and girls through improved menstrual health and hygiene.”

She added, “It is imperative for all stakeholders including government, development partners, civil society, and communities to work together on meaningful reforms.

Secretary, Population Welfare Department, Balochistan, Abdullah Khan highlighted the social barriers and stigma associated with menstruation. “Stigma and ignorance surrounding menstrual health pose serious health risks. We must prioritize awareness campaigns that educate not only girls but also parents and teachers, and ensure access to safe menstrual hygiene products for every adolescent girl and woman in our province”, he condluded.

Dr. Tahira Kamal, Chairperson of the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Working Group (MHMWG) Balochistan, shared key achievements of the group.

She said, “We have made substantial progress in breaking the silence around menstrual health in Balochistan. The provincial MHH policy and ongoing dialogue on MHH tax reforms are critical milestones. These reforms, supported by our partners, are steering us toward a more gender-inclusive society with better facilities and awareness for women and girls.

”

Fouzia Shaheen, Chairperson of the Balochistan Commission on the Status of Women, outlined how the Commission is aligning menstrual health with broader gender empowerment goals. She stated that Menstrual health is integral to our agenda of women empowerment. Through strategic initiatives and policy advocacy, we are pushing for improved health services and access to dignified menstrual management solutions across Balochistan.

Representing UNFPA, Sadia Atta, Provincial Lead, stressed the importance of a cross-sectoral approach in addressing MHH challenges: She added, “We must integrate menstrual health into adolescence and reproductive health services. Community-level engagement and inter-departmental coordination are essential to make MHH services sustainable and accessible to those who need them most.”

Hashim Khan, representative of GIZ, underlined the cultural sensitivities around menstruation in Pakistan and lauded the role that MHMWG Secretariat Balochistan has played to promote this crucial cause in the province and emphasized on its sustainability. He added menstrual hygiene remains a taboo in many conservative communities. We need to break this culture of silence and normalize conversations around women’s reproductive health to drive real behavioral and policy change.

Falak Naz, representing UNICEF, echoed concerns over the impact of poor MHH on education and said many schoolgirls in Balochistan still miss classes due to shame or lack of proper sanitation facilities. UNICEF is committed to strengthening MHH-focused initiatives, including tax reforms and media engagement, to ensure no girl is left behind.

The event concluded with a collective reaffirmation of the need to elevate menstrual health and hygiene as a development and human rights priority in Balochistan.

Stakeholders agreed to deepen collaboration and scale up policy implementation, public awareness, and accessibility to menstrual health services and supplies.