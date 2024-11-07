Raheela Durrani pledges to give comprehensive road map to revamp education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani on Thursday raised concerns over 39 percent of children in Balochistan who have never attended school and pledged to give a comprehensive road map to revamp the education sector and improve the quality of education.

Raheela said that the students getting scholarships from Islamic Relief Pakistan should play their vital role in the development of the country and serve the nation.

The minister said that due to the tremendous efforts of President Pakistan Muslim League Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, education opportunities are being provided to the students of Balochistan.

Raheela Durrani urged the members of Balochistan Assembly to take on an educational institute each and strived for its improvement to make it as model institute.

Addressing the scholarship distribution ceremony held under the ‘Wasila Program’ of Islamic Relief Pakistan, she said her vision regarding bringing reforms in education department is clear and taking efforts to bring the out of school children to school and ensure best educational opportunities at their door step.

She linked the poverty ratio with school enrollment, said that the school enrollment ratio can be increased with the decreasing of poverty numbers.

Raheela Durrani said the provincial government under the leadership of chief minister Mir Sarfarz Bugti is working hard for the improvement of education sector to ensure best educational facilities to the public and the children who are getting scholarship should move forward and play a role for the development of the country and the nation.

Muhammad Asif Shirazi, Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan said that Islamic Relief is paying special attention to tackle the issues caused by climate change along with education.

Islamic Relief had provided support to the flood-affected people, occurred in 2022, as over 11,000 flood-affected houses have been reconstructed across the country.

He said that scholarship checks have been distributed to the students at Union Council level which was affected by the flood of 2022 so that their financial issues can be reduced and to help them to continue their education.

On this occasion, Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan Asif Shirazi, Chairperson Provincial Commission on Status of Women Balochistan Fauzia Shaheen, Area Program Manager Islamic Relief Anwar Adil, Senior Advocacy Officer Advocate Rizwan Kasi, Director of BUITMS Ahsan Achakzai, Dr. Jamaluddin, Dr. Yasir Bazi from University of Balochistan and others were also shared their views in the ceremony.

In the first phase of the program, scholarships worth of Rs 10 million were distributed however, another amount of Rs 26 million scholarship will be distributed in the second and third phases.

As many as 40 students from University of Balochistan, BUITMS and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University were received their checks in the first phase of Wasila program by Islamic Relief Pakistan.

