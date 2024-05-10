Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rahim Yar Khan police have arrested Saddam Sheikh, a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender (PO), involved in several serious crimes including kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, firing on police during intelligence based operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Rahim Yar Khan police have arrested Saddam Sheikh, a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender (PO), involved in several serious crimes including kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, firing on police during intelligence based operation.

A police team recovered a Kalashnikov and dozens of bullets from him. DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Omar Gondal said the arrested criminal had a record of 27 serious cases. He was arrested from Katchi Kupra Rajanpur area.

The IGP Punjab appreciated Rizwan Omar Gondal, SHO police station Bhong, and the police team for successful operation.