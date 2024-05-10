Rahim Yar Khan Police Arrest PO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM
The Rahim Yar Khan police have arrested Saddam Sheikh, a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender (PO), involved in several serious crimes including kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, firing on police during intelligence based operation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Rahim Yar Khan police have arrested Saddam Sheikh, a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender (PO), involved in several serious crimes including kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, firing on police during intelligence based operation.
A police team recovered a Kalashnikov and dozens of bullets from him. DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Omar Gondal said the arrested criminal had a record of 27 serious cases. He was arrested from Katchi Kupra Rajanpur area.
The IGP Punjab appreciated Rizwan Omar Gondal, SHO police station Bhong, and the police team for successful operation.
Recent Stories
Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal
10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered
Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to combat human trafficking
IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' school in North Waziristan
IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais
Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident
Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail
Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148
NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam
Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal4 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to combat human trafficking4 minutes ago
-
IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams4 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' school in North Waziristan3 minutes ago
-
IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais3 minutes ago
-
Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 14817 minutes ago
-
NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam17 minutes ago
-
Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders17 minutes ago
-
Opposition decries hurriedly called session of KP Assembly17 minutes ago
-
Young man tortured to death by fake agent in Bahawalnagar17 minutes ago