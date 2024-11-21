Rahim Yar Khan police rescue two abducted citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Rahim Yar Khan Police conducted a targeted operation in Kacha, successfully rescuing two citizens abducted for approximately two months and eliminating a dangerous dacoit, Nadir Kosh.

The abductees, Asif and Bilal, were kidnapped on September 26, 2024, through a honey trap in Sadiqabad.

The police located and freed them from captivity in sugarcane fields, where they were found tied up.

Nadir Kosh, a proclaimed offender wanted for multiple heinous crimes including the martyrdom of Constable Akbar Gopang and an attack on Sub-Inspector Rana Ramzan, was killed during the operation. A Kalashnikov and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession.

The operation was conducted in the Paka Chandia border area of Sindh. When police approached, armed criminals opened fire. In the crossfire, Nadir Kosh was killed by his accomplices “gunfire” while his accomplices fled into nearby fields.

During the search operation, the police found the abductees, Asif and Bilal, in captivity within the sugarcane fields.

Their hands and feet had been tied by the kidnappers.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the entire area and conducted a comprehensive search operation.

The successful operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Bhong, with active participation from the In-charge CIA Sadiqabad, SHO Bhong, and other police personnel.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, appreciating the successful operation, commended DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the police team. He directed that targeted operations against criminals in Kacha should continue to ensure the safety of public life and property.

A large number of citizens chanted slogans in favour of the police and expressed their gratitude.

Members of the Citizens' Association and civil society praised IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, DPO Rahim Yar Khan, and the police team for their successful operation and safe recovery of the hostages.