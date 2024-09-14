Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen Conference Held In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Saturday chaired Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen Conference which was held at the District Council Hall Abbottabad.
The event highlighted the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by various competitions, including Qirat and Naat. These competitions featured students who had excelled at the district level, with top performers advancing to provincial-level contests.
Abdul-Rafiq clinched first place in the Qirat competition, while Ali Allah and Zaeeb secured second and third places, respectively.
In the Naat competition, Qazi Muhammad Owais from District Mansehra achieved first place, Qari Muhammad Fad from District Haripur earned second place, and Adeeha Akhtar from District Mansehra took third place.
Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam while addressing the conference stressed the importance of adhering to the teachings of the Quran and Hadith.
He emphasized that success in both this world and the hereafter relies on following the Quran and Sunnah.
Addressing the youth, Commissioner Hazara underscored the necessity of understanding and implementing these teachings for national progress and success.
He remarked, "The life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a beacon for all humanity. He was a mercy to all creatures and delineated the rights of every class. By following his teachings, the Ummah of Muhammad (pbuh) can achieve success in both this world and the hereafter."
Recent Stories
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments7 minutes ago
-
Applications for subsidised Green Tractors to be invited soon: secretary21 minutes ago
-
PQA chairman emphasizes need for innovation to strengthen nation's Maritime industry21 minutes ago
-
Anti-Vehicle Lifting team recovers 2 bikes31 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding youth skills development held31 minutes ago
-
FMA KP demands abolition of taxes31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan education minister visits Khana-e-Farhang, Iran31 minutes ago
-
District admin confiscates over 600kg plastic bags41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan decries US sanctions as biased, politically motivated41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders completing Nishtar Hospital emergency in two months41 minutes ago
-
Ring leader of organ traffickers held51 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner RTO assures of measures to resolve businessmen problems51 minutes ago