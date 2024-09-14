Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen conference held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Saturday chaired Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen Conference which was held at the District Council Hall Abbottabad.

The event highlighted the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by various competitions, including Qirat and Naat. These competitions featured students who had excelled at the district level, with top performers advancing to provincial-level contests.

Abdul-Rafiq clinched first place in the Qirat competition, while Ali Allah and Zaeeb secured second and third places, respectively.

In the Naat competition, Qazi Muhammad Owais from District Mansehra achieved first place, Qari Muhammad Fad from District Haripur earned second place, and Adeeha Akhtar from District Mansehra took third place.

Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam while addressing the conference stressed the importance of adhering to the teachings of the Quran and Hadith.

He emphasized that success in both this world and the hereafter relies on following the Quran and Sunnah.

Addressing the youth, Commissioner Hazara underscored the necessity of understanding and implementing these teachings for national progress and success.

He remarked, "The life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a beacon for all humanity. He was a mercy to all creatures and delineated the rights of every class. By following his teachings, the Ummah of Muhammad (pbuh) can achieve success in both this world and the hereafter."