Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen (SAWW) Conference held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The divisional and district administrations of Kohat, on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, jointly arranged a Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen (SAWW) Conference Wednesday in connection with the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Commissioner House.

Member Provincial Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate was the Chief Guest of the conference while Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram were the Guests of Honor.

The Conference besides the officers of the district administration and line departments was largely attended by the Ulema of all sects, Mashaiekh, minority communities, women, students of schools and Madaris.

The conference beside Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Commissioner Kohat Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, was also addressed by the former Adviser Wazirzada, District Khatib Mufti Shafiullah and other speakers who highlighted the Uswa-e-Hasana (SAWW).

The speakers in their addresses said that the entire world was enlightened with the arrival of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and the darkness of ignorance disappeared with His (SAWW) blessings. They said that the main reason for the decline and backwardness of Muslims is the distance from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

The speakers said, it is high time that the Holy life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) must become a part of our lives and the new generation be properly enlightened with the virtues of the great personality of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

The speakers said that no person greater than Him (SAWW) has been born and will never be born on earth. His (SAWW) Holy Life is a beacon of guidance for the whole of humanity.

On this occasion, the guests distributed cash prizes and certificates among the position holders of district level Qirat and Naat Khwani competitions.

Commissioner Kohat also announced plans to start a special class for character building of children at the school level.

