Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Showcasing True Image Of Islam In Pakistan: Wajeeha
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 09:06 PM
Minister of State for Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajeeha Qammar, paid a visit to the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatamun-Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) in Islamabad, where she lauded the Authority’s efforts in promoting the true image of Islam and social welfare
Ms. Qammar was warmly received by Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, and Director General Zafar Mahmood Malik.
During the visit, Director Suhail bin Aziz presented a comprehensive briefing on the Authority’s ongoing projects and initiatives. Director Imtiaz Qureshi, along with other officials, was also present at the briefing.
The Minister of State toured the Authority’s state-of-the-art media studio, commending its initiatives in disseminating the teachings of Islam and the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
She emphasized the importance of social reform through Islamic teachings and highlighted the Authority’s pivotal role in fostering moral and ethical development in society.
Ms. Qammar also reviewed the latest publications and research projects undertaken by the Authority. She noted the significance of these works in educating the masses and promoting an accurate understanding of Islamic teachings.
Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem elaborated on the Authority’s outreach efforts, including the establishment of youth clubs across Pakistan to engage the younger generation.
Additionally, he acknowledged the contributions of the Minorities Wing in addressing the concerns of non-Muslim communities, ensuring an inclusive approach to social reform.
A major highlight of the visit was Dr. Nadeem’s announcement of the establishment of a “Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Model Mosque” in
