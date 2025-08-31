Rahmatul Lil Alameen Conference Held In Bannu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Divisional Rahmatul Lil Alameen Conference was held at the Auditorium Hall Bannu on Sunday, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Umer Khitab along with officials, students and scholars.
As part of the conference, Qirat and Naat competitions were organized in which contestants from across the division participated with great enthusiasm.
At the conclusion of the event, prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners by the chief guest ADC Umer Khitab.
Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of holding such spiritual and educational gatherings, saying that they promote love, peace, and respect for the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
According to the Provincial Government’s schedule, the winners of the divisional-level contests will now represent Bannu division in the upcoming provincial-level competitions.
The event concluded with prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of the country.
