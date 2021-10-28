UrduPoint.com

Rahmatullil Alamin Authority To Help Eliminate Sectarianism, Acquaint Youth With Islamic Values: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:11 PM

Rahmatullil Alamin Authority to help eliminate sectarianism, acquaint youth with Islamic values: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the establishment of Rahmatullil Alamin Authority would help eliminate the sectarianism as well as acquaint the youth with Islamic culture and history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the establishment of Rahmatullil Alamin Authority would help eliminate the sectarianism as well as acquaint the youth with Islamic culture and history.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to get an update on establishment of the Authority, said it was of critical importance for promotion of moral values at national level.

It would also assist in the implementation of the practical aspects of Seeratun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) through research at school, college, university, media and international levels.

The prime minister said the Authority would also contribute to the production of media contents like dramas, cartoons and films to acquaint the youth of Islamic culture and history.

He told the participants that large scale work on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) was underway in the country and the Rahmatullil Alamin Authority would help consolidate such work and efforts being made at local and international levels.

Moreover, the body would also help keep away the youth from growing social and moral evils like drugs.

The prime minister viewed Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) was a source of guidance on moral values which was also the basis for the country's survival.

He also emphasized for carrying out research on the Islamic family system and its impacts on the society.

The participants were informed that an ordinance providing for the establishment of Rahmatullil Alamin Authority had already been promulgated.

The prime minister would head the six-member board, comprising local and foreign researchers. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to strictly observe merit for appointment of the board members.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Film And Movies Drugs Moral Family Media From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab govt taking exemplary steps for the promoti ..

Punjab govt taking exemplary steps for the promotion of livestock: Faisal

9 seconds ago
 Electrification commitment being fulfilled: Amjad

Electrification commitment being fulfilled: Amjad

10 seconds ago
 POA officials attend SAOC meeting in Greece

POA officials attend SAOC meeting in Greece

12 seconds ago
 Spain to Ban Advertising of Food, Drinks Harmful t ..

Spain to Ban Advertising of Food, Drinks Harmful to Children

13 seconds ago
 PHMA welcomes assurance about reducing import duty ..

PHMA welcomes assurance about reducing import duty on yarn

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Declare Its ..

Moscow Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Declare Its Political Ambitions in Arctic

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.