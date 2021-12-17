Rahmatullil Alamin Authority to help seek issues' resolution, acquaint youth with Seerat: Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Rahmatullil Alamin Authority would provide guidance in the application of Seeratun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in practical lives besides seeking resolution of the issues

The prime minister, while chairing the maiden meeting of the international advisory board of the Authority, said the body would also acquaint the youth with the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) so that they could implement it in their lives.

He said the Authority would also point out and bridge the gap regarding the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in the society and suggest the resolution of the issues through research.

The meeting was briefed on the short and long-term strategy of the Authority, progress achieved so far, and inclusion of the different aspects of Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in the educational curriculum.

Moreover, the suggestions for holding the first-ever international ceremony of the Authority were also put forward. TThe prime minister instructed for swift execution of the discussed measures and their implementation within the defined timeframe.

Chairman of the Authority Professor Ijaz Akram, Dr Anis Ahmed, Dr Khalid Masood, and senior officers attended the meeting. Dr Attaur Rehman, Dr Joseph Lumbard, Dr Usman Bakar, Barrister Nudrat Majid, and Dr Basit Koshul joined via video link.

