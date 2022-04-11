UrduPoint.com

Rahupoto Felicitated On Assuming Charge As MC West

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Rahupoto felicitated on assuming charge as MC West

Administrator district West Abdul Haleem Jagirani congratulated Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on taking over the charge as Municipal Commissioner of district West

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator district West Abdul Haleem Jagirani congratulated Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on taking over the charge as Municipal Commissioner of district West.

Talking on the occasion Ghulam Sarwar said that it is our collective responsibility to provide better municipal services to the people living in the district West, said a statement.

He called upon the officials concerned to pay active attention to improvement of green belts, parks and playgrounds as well as street lights and construction and repair work of roads.

He also said that all officers and employees should ensure their presence in the offices during duty timings for redressal of public complaints

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

DC Abbottabad directs to clean drains before monso ..

DC Abbottabad directs to clean drains before monsoon

15 seconds ago
 Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count in ..

Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count in present wave

16 seconds ago
 Lohi Bhir police traced blind murder case, arreste ..

Lohi Bhir police traced blind murder case, arrested accused killers

18 seconds ago
 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding: autho ..

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding: authorities

19 seconds ago
 Gas tank graveyard has Mexico City residents up in ..

Gas tank graveyard has Mexico City residents up in arms

21 seconds ago
 Health, legal issues prompt new problems in trial ..

Health, legal issues prompt new problems in trial S.Africa's Zuma

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.