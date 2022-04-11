Rahupoto felicitated on assuming charge as MC West

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator district West Abdul Haleem Jagirani congratulated Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on taking over the charge as Municipal Commissioner of district West.

Talking on the occasion Ghulam Sarwar said that it is our collective responsibility to provide better municipal services to the people living in the district West, said a statement.

He called upon the officials concerned to pay active attention to improvement of green belts, parks and playgrounds as well as street lights and construction and repair work of roads.

He also said that all officers and employees should ensure their presence in the offices during duty timings for redressal of public complaints