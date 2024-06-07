Rai Muhammad Akbar Named Director General Of Workers Education
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM
Rai Muhammad Akbar, been appointed as the Director General of the Directorate of Workers Education following the approval from the Prime Minister on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Rai Muhammad Akbar, been appointed as the Director General of the Directorate of Workers Education following the approval from the Prime Minister on Friday.
According to a notification from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Rai Akbar, previously serving as director, is a diligent officer of the Ministry with over two decades of experience in worker education. Last year, he satisfactorily finished the required senior management training course at the National Institute of Management.
In an interview, Roy Akbar, Director General of Workers Education, emphasized the critical role of workers in country’s economy.
He stressed the significance of educating and training them, particularly those going abroad, to enhance production performance. This, he noted, is crucial for Pakistani workers to outperform their regional counterparts and contribute more significantly to the country's foreign exchange earnings.
The government's top priority is raising awareness about occupational health and safety among domestic workers. A healthy and accident-free workforce is crucial for optimal performance. Additionally, legislation addressing this issue is actively being pursued by the government of Pakistan.
The Pakistan Workers Federation has expressed approval of Rai Akbar's appointment as Director General of Workers Education.
Chaudhry Yasin, Secretary General of the Federation, commended the government's choice. It's important to highlight that the Directorate of Workers Education operates under the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, focusing on training workers on diverse topics.
/395
Recent Stories
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain
Rain likely at various places:PMD
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
No electricity shortfall in IESCO
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana10 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on budget session held14 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee11 minutes ago
-
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain11 minutes ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day14 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction16 minutes ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM16 minutes ago
-
No electricity shortfall in IESCO16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit16 minutes ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership16 minutes ago
-
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali26 minutes ago
-
No construction to be allowed without approval: DC26 minutes ago