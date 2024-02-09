Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal wins PP-203 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, an independent candidate, has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-203 Sahiwal-VI by securing 55,874 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Hanif of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 35,163 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 54.03 %.