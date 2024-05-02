Rai Mumtaz Declared PO In Corruption Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM
An anti-corruption court on Thursday declared Rai Mumtaz, former secretary of the Punjab Assembly, a proclaimed offender (PO) and issued his perpetual arrest warrants in a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, on the charges of receiving session allowance for 10 years despite being on forced leave
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Thursday declared Rai Mumtaz, former secretary of the Punjab Assembly, a proclaimed offender (PO) and issued his perpetual arrest warrants in a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, on the charges of receiving session allowance for 10 years despite being on forced leave.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti conducted the case proceedings, during which Camp Jail authorities also produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti.
At the start of the proceedings, a report was submitted on behalf of the Camp Jail superintendent in response to Muhammad Khan Bhatti's plea for the grant of B-Class in jail. The court was apprised that B-class facilities were available in the Camp jail, and Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been granted B-class status. It was added that the shifting of the accused to Kot Lakhpat jail was not required for this purpose.
An investigation officer of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab informed the court that Rai Mumtaz had neither joined the investigation nor attended judicial proceedings despite the publication of advertisements in newspapers. He pleaded with the court to declare the accused as a proclaimed offender.
At this, the court granted the request and declared Rai Mumtaz a proclaimed offender for continuously evading proceedings and issued his perpetual arrest warrants. The court adjourned further proceedings till May 9.
ACE had filed a challan against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, accusing him of receiving Punjab Assembly session allowance for the period 2009 to 2018 despite being on forced leave. Rai Mumtaz had been accused of approving Rs 3.2 million as session allowance to the accused.
Recent Stories
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobiliz ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital15 minutes ago
-
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan17 minutes ago
-
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber15 minutes ago
-
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobilization15 minutes ago
-
Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance15 minutes ago
-
Qasim Suri skips hearing before SC14 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur announces Rs50mn grant for PPC14 minutes ago
-
Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development package1 hour ago
-
29 receive certificates of “persons with disabilities”1 hour ago
-
PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app1 hour ago