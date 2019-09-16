Rai Taimoor orders for facilitating religious tourists

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Tourism and Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of clean drinking water and security to the pilgrims at the holy places to promote religious tourism in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Tourism and sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of clean drinking water and security to the pilgrims at the holy places to promote religious tourism in the country.

He said that neat and clean toilets and other related facilities should also be provided and incomplete work should be completed at the earliest so that people should not face any difficulty.

The minister expressed these remarks while presidng over an important meeting to review progress on religious tourism at the Tourism Office here.

Representatives of different departments put forth different proposals for promotion of Islamic tourism, problems relating to starting of bus service, along with solutions to the problems, for facilitating pilgrims.

The minister said that in order to ease the access of pilgrims to different holy places, encroachments would be removed as well as parking and other problems would be solved forth with.

The minister said that the Islamic toursim project would also be extended to other parts of the province including Multan later on.

Managing Director PTDC Tanveer Jabbar, officers of Auqaf, Transport, Urban Unit, Metropolitan Corporation and Archeology Department also attended the meeting.