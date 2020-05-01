UrduPoint.com
Raid Against Hoarders, 43300 Wheat Bags Seized

Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:46 PM

Raid against hoarders, 43300 wheat bags seized

District administration teams launched crackdown under Anti-hoarding ordinance 2020 and seized 43300 wheat bags

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown under Anti-hoarding ordinance 2020 and seized 43300 wheat bags.

Assistant Commissioners under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali have conducted 14 raids alongwith food department and police at private godowns and recovered 43300 wheat bags and handed over to food department.

DC Zulfiqar Ali said that hoarders deserve no tolerance and added that crackdown will continue till elimination of such elements.

