Raid At PTI Chief Gohar Khan’s Residence Conducted For Proclaimed Offenders: SC Informed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 05:41 PM
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa directs Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir Khan to go with Barrister Gohar Khan and get details of the police raid.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) In a significant development on Saturday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan in Islamabad informed the Supreme Court about a police raid conducted at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar Khan.
The operation, according to the IGP, was aimed at apprehending proclaimed offenders.
During the proceedings, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa sought clarification on the reasons behind the raid, prompting IGP Khan to state, "I have information that the raid was carried out for some absconders."
The Chief Justice expressed surprise at the response and pressed the IGP to identify the proclaimed offender, to which the IGP failed to provide a satisfactory answer.
In response to the situation, Chief Justice Isa directed the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, to accompany Barrister Gohar Khan and initiate an inquiry into the matter.
"IG Sahib, you should go there, get the information, and submit it in writing," instructed Chief Justice Isa.
The bench also inquired about PTI Chairman Gohar Khan's satisfaction with the directions given regarding the raid, to which Gohar Khan expressed his contentment with the proceedings. Following this, he left the courtroom with the IGP to provide detailed information about the raid and the damages incurred at his residence.
Chief Justice Isa emphasized the gravity of the matter, underscoring that every citizen should be entitled to security and protection.
Barrister Gohar Khan had earlier informed the court that his family faced an attack during the raid, with his sons and nephews subjected to torture and harassment, and a computer confiscated from his residence.
