UrduPoint.com

Raid At Unauthorized Plant Yields Recovery Of Pesticides Worth Rs 0.5 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Raid at unauthorized plant yields recovery of pesticides worth Rs 0.5 million

A team of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) of the agriculture department raided unauthorized pesticides packing facility and recovered 176 litres of pesticides worth Rs 540,000, agriculture spokesman said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A team of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) of the agriculture department raided unauthorized pesticides packing facility and recovered 176 litres of pesticides worth Rs 540,000, agriculture spokesman said on Wednesday.

The plant was unregistered and operating without permission in violation of Rule 13 of Pesticides Ordinance and pesticides were being packed without adopting safety measures in total disregard to Rule 42, the release said quoting officials.

Agriculture officer/pesticides inspector Dr.

Wali Muhammad moved an application to PS Muzaffarabad, Multan, for registration of FIR against CEO Myland Crop Science Salman Naveed, regional manager Shakeel Anjum, and owner Mahmood Haroon Khan.

The pesticides had labels of some other company and violators failed to produce any agreement to show they were allowed to pack some other company's pesticides at their packing facility.

Officials collected pesticides samples and sent these to laboratory for analysis, the release said.

Related Topics

Multan Agriculture Company Muzaffarabad Shakeel FIR Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

5 minutes ago
 US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

19 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

19 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

19 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

16 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.