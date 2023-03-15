Raid at unauthorized plant yields recovery of pesticides worth Rs 0.5 million

A team of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) of the agriculture department raided unauthorized pesticides packing facility and recovered 176 litres of pesticides worth Rs 540,000, agriculture spokesman said on Wednesday

The plant was unregistered and operating without permission in violation of Rule 13 of Pesticides Ordinance and pesticides were being packed without adopting safety measures in total disregard to Rule 42, the release said quoting officials.

Agriculture officer/pesticides inspector Dr.

Wali Muhammad moved an application to PS Muzaffarabad, Multan, for registration of FIR against CEO Myland Crop Science Salman Naveed, regional manager Shakeel Anjum, and owner Mahmood Haroon Khan.

The pesticides had labels of some other company and violators failed to produce any agreement to show they were allowed to pack some other company's pesticides at their packing facility.

Officials collected pesticides samples and sent these to laboratory for analysis, the release said.