Raid Teams Constituted In Mianwali Against Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

Raid teams constituted in Mianwali against hoarders

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the Food Department has constituted raid teams throughout the province including Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the food Department has constituted raid teams throughout the province including Mianwali.

Assistant Food Controller (AFC) Zahoor Akhtar said Thursday that on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab the Food department has started crackdown against hoarders and black marketers of wheat in the province.

He said that in this connection under the Supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah raid teams has be set up in the district adding thatthe teams will conduct raids to apprehend the black-marketing of wheat.

Assistant Food Controller said that purchase and hoarding of wheat was crime without having approved Food Green License under Food Safe Control Act adding that incase of violation 3 years imprisonment or fine or both sentences can be convicted.

He further said that government of Punjab has set up Help Lined 0800-060606 and in this connection complaints can registered on landline No. 0459-920169 of district office Food department Mianwali.

